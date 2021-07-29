Kristen Bell REVEALS why she is not the biggest fan of her daughter’s name: 'It’s a big bummer'

Kristen Bell recently got candid about why her daughter's name isn't exactly the best. Not for now, at least. Kristen's six-year-old kid with Dax Shepard is named Delta, just like the new COVID-19 strain that's sweeping the globe right now. On a recent episode of 'We Are Supported By' podcast, the actor from The Good Place chatted with co-host Monica Padman.

On being asked how does she feel about Delta’s name being Delta right now, the actor responded, “It’s a big, big bummer, but I’m really hoping that the delta variant won’t be as strong as the original COVID and people will still say corona.” The actress, who has two children with husband Dax Shepard, Delta and Lincoln said it's good that Delta is still very young. "She’s 6 so she’s impressed every time she sees a Delta Airlines ad or anything, she’s like 'Oh my gosh, my name!' So every time she hears anyone talk about the variant, she’s like 'My name!' So she's still excited about it." Bell said, according to Just Jared.

Recently, Kristen also posted a series of photos on her Instagram handle of her youngest daughter Delta's handwriting on what seemed to be little notes that she had placed around the house. Kristen described Delta's writings as "threat letters," but admired how her child is able to "speak her mind."

As for Kristen and Dax Shepard, the couple tied the knot in 2013.

