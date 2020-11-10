Kristen Bell REVEALS why she won’t post her kids’ faces from social media: I don’t know if they want that

Kristen Bell recently opened up about why she hides her kids’ faces from social media. Read ahead to see what she said.

Kristen Bell and her husband Dax Shepard are parents to Lincoln, 7, and Delta, 5, but they have never shown their faces on social media. Now, Kristen is explaining why her kids haven’t been seen on social media. “My feeling is that I chose a career in the public eye. I chose to be quoted, I chose to have my picture taken,” Kristen told Romper. “I don’t know them yet. I don’t know if they will want that. So I really don’t have the right to choose for them.”

Kristen did share a pic of one of her kids on social a few months ago but she hid her face from the public. The 39-year-old actress took to Instagram on Monday (March 23) to share that her daughter Delta, 5, has “made the vaccine” to cure the virus. “Well folks, she’s done it,” Kristen captioned the below photo. “Don’t get me wrong, she has more trials to do to assure its efficacy- but my 5 yr old just came into my bedroom with a vial full of coloured water and told me ‘i just made the vaccine for coronavirus!’”

In March, Kristen also revealed that Delta and big sis Lincoln, 6, had donated their piggy bank money to a coronavirus charity relief. Frozen II actress took to Instagram on Wednesday (March 18) to reveal that she is making a donation to the No Kid Hungry, a charitable campaign dedicated to ending child hunger and poverty, amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

In her post, Kristen revealed that daughters Lincoln, 6, and Delta, 5, had emptied out their piggy bank to add to their mom’s donation. “NKH has always been there for kids who need them,” Kristen wrote. “They work tirelessly to provide food for the hungry bellys [sic] all over this country. I encourage anyone with the means to share to donate as well, any amount helps, so we can get through this together.” Kristen continued: “The reason the number is odd, is because when my kids overheard me making the donation, they asked if they could also donate the money from their piggy bank. I couldn’t have been prouder to add that extra, and important 7 dollars and 96 cents.” Together, Kristen and her daughters made a donation of USD 150,007.96 to the charity.

