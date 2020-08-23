Kristen Bell says Dax Shepard is ‘safe and recovering’ post his surgery following a scary bike accident

Kristen Bell shares an update on husband Dax Shepard’s health after he went under surgery following a tragic motorcycle accident in LA. See what she said on Instagram about his condition.

Frozen star Kristen Bell is opening up about how husband Dax Shepard is doing post his motorcycle accident. In case you missed it, Dax opened up about his accident earlier this week, showing off his injuries. “I was passing six guys on Sonoma Raceway on a motorcycle and I was braking very, very hard — hard enough that the back wheel was off the ground for a good 100 yards,” Dax recalled of the accident that put him in this position.

“I was totally at blame. I thought I would be able to slide in between, but someone turned in and I was already under full brake and I couldn’t go anywhere.” He added that he “clipped their bumper, went over the handlebars and landed pretty hard” which led to his “four broken ribs, [and] the clavicle is broken in three places.”

Just after his surgery, Kristen updated fans on his condition through Instagram.

“Dad is safe and sound and recovering at home in his @lazboy (which he convinced me belongs back in the center of the room),” she captioned her Instagram selfie with Dax. She added, “Thank you for all the week wishes and to the wonderful doctors and nurses who helped our family!” She added, “EDIT: for those asking, he was in an accident last friday and shattered his shoulder, broke his pinky and 4 ribs.”

