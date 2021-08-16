Kristen Bell shares a ‘family day’ picture with Dax Shepard and their daughters; Seen yet?

Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard, and their two daughters have recently posed for a family picture which Bell shared from her Instagram account. The Good Place alum, 41, was smiling cheek to cheek along with husband Dax Shepard, 46. Despite the faces of their daughters Lincoln, 8, and Delta, 6 being hidden with smileys and emojis, fans could understand that they were also too elated to have clicked the adorable picture with their parents.

Captioning the picture as “family day [heart emoji], the Frozen actress seemed too happy to have posed with her family. She also tagged her husband Dax who never shies away from posting family moments himself, be it with his daughters, or wife Kristen. However, the two have also been too strict about not showing the faces of their kids in public. While being involved in the “no kids policy” campaign, by which the children of celebrities are protected against paparazzi, Bell and Shepard make sure that their kids don’t go through any turmoil due to their profession.

Check out Kristen’s post:

During an interview with Romper, via Entertainment Tonight, Bell informed that because ‘she chose a career in the public eye’, does not mean her kids would like to have their pictures taken. “I chose to be quoted, I chose to have my picture taken...I don't know if they will want that. So I really don't have the right to choose for them,” Bell said.

Recently, the family of four has also been on the news due to the parents admitting to not bathe their children regularly! In an interview with Daily Blast Live, via PEOPLE, the couple revealed that they ‘wait for the stink’. Many fans and fellow colleagues also expressed their views on personal hygiene, some agreeing and others disagreeing with Dax and Kristen’s bath routine for their kids.

