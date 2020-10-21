Kristen Bell shares HILARIOUS message for Dax Shepard on their 7th wedding anniversary

Kristen Bell recently shared a funny 7th wedding anniversary message for her husband Dax Shepard. See what she posted below.

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard recently celebrated seven years of wedded bliss! The 40-year-old The Good Place actress took to Instagram on Monday (October 19) to reveal that both she and the 45-year-old Parenthood actor both forgot their wedding anniversary, which was on Saturday, October 17.

“Well, it’s that time of year again. The anniversary of the day each year when we say to each other ‘wasn’t our anniversary last week at some point?’” Kristen captioned the below selfie. “I love you, @daxshepard, and I always will.” Kristen and Dax tied the knot in a super low-key courthouse ceremony back in October 17, 2013. They share two daughters: Lincoln, 7, and Delta, 5.

Last week, Kristen opened up about standing by Dax after he recently revealed he relapsed after 16 years of sobriety. The 40-year-old Good Place actress revealed just how Dax told her about his relapse and their new plan going forward. “He is actually doing really great. … Everybody is up against their own demons,” Kristen shared in the clip, via People. “Sometimes it’s anxiety and depression. Sometimes it’s substance abuse."

Kristen continued, “The thing I love most about Dax is that he was able to tell me and tell us and say, ‘We need a different plan.’ We have a plan: if he has to take medication for any reason, I have to administer it. But he was like, ‘We need a stronger plan.’” She recalled him telling her that he “‘was faltering. I have to do some sort of emotional work to figure out why I wanted to use again.’”

ALSO READ: Dax Shepard CONFESSES to relapsing after 16 years of sobriety; Says he’s ‘Starting to feel scared & lonely’

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×