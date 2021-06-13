Kristen Bell shares hilarious 'threatening notes' her daughter Delta leaves around the house

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are parents to two daughters, Lincoln and Delta. In her recent Instagram post, Bell gave a glimpse of her youngest daughter's ability to 'speak her mind.'

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are certainly one of Hollywood's coolest couples and even cooler parents. The duo is known to have been open about their y quirky parenting style and in her recent Instagram post, Bell gave a glimpse of what she has to deal it as a parent. Taking to Instagram, Kristen shared a series of snaps showing her youngest daughter Delta's writings on what looked like little notes that she left around the house.

Referring to Delta's writings as "threatening notes", Kristen said she is grateful that her kid can "speak her mind." Sharing the pictures of Delta's notes about cookies and being on a hunger strike, Kristen explained the story behind them in the caption as she wrote, "I often find threatening notes like these around the house...(This note was taped to her door during her 30 mins hunger strike).

Further sharing what Delta's notes read, Bell wrote, "Don't disturb, Delta is starving to death, only Mom can come in" and another one saying," Deltas cookie Don't eat it or else."

Check out Kristen Bell's post here:

The pictures showed her daughter's notes being strapped on a door and other parts of the house. These notes were written by Kristen's younger daughter, Delta who is 6 years old. She also shares her 8-year-old daughter Lincoln with her husband Dax Shepard.

As for Kristen and Dax Shepard, the couple met on the sets of When In Rome. The duo got engaged in January of 2010 and tied the knot in 2013. On the work front, Bell will be returning to her famed voiceover act of Gossip Girl in the reboot series that will begin streaming on HBO Max in July.

