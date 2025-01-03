Kristen Bell Shares Rare Photos Of Daughters Lincoln And Delta In Sweet Birthday Tribute To Dax Shepard
Kristen Bell shared a rare glimpse of her family as she celebrated Dax Shepard’s 50th birthday. The actress posted pictures with her husband and their two daughters, Lincoln and Delta.
Kristen Bell recently gave fans a rare peek into her family life with husband Dax Shepard as she celebrated his milestone 50th birthday.
The Good Place actress shared a touching Instagram post featuring their daughters Lincoln, 11, and Delta, 10. Known for keeping her kids out of the spotlight, Kristen’s post offered a heartwarming glimpse into their tight-knit family.
Kristen’s Jan. 2 Instagram post featured several photos, including a shot of Dax in bed with Lincoln and Delta. The siblings were dressed in matching black-and-white striped shirts paired with French beret hats.
Dax Shepard, sitting shirtless, leaned in to kiss Delta on the lips, while Lincoln sat on his other side, smiling for the camera. To maintain her daughters’ privacy, Kristen added heart emojis over their faces.
The post also included a sweet photo of Dax kissing one of his daughters on the cheek, as well as a throwback picture of the couple’s wedding day. In her caption, Kristen wrote, “Happy birthday to the most affectionate 220 lbs man that ever existed. I cannot imagine life without you.”
While Kristen Bell shared these rare photos, she remains committed to protecting her children’s identities. This aligns with her advocacy for the No Kids Policy, which discourages sharing images of celebrity children without parental consent.
"My feeling is that I chose a career in the public eye," Kristen shared in a 2020 interview with Romper. "I chose to be quoted; I chose to have my picture taken. I don't know them yet. I don't know if they will want that. So I really don't have the right to choose for them."
Kristen and Dax, who tied the knot in 2013, have long been known for their candid parenting approach and strong partnership. Over the years, they’ve shared humorous and heartfelt moments from their journey as a couple and parents.
