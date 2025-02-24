Kristen Bell Talks About Gossip Girl’s Leighton Meester Joining Cast of Nobody Wants This: ‘Can Never Be Nemesis…’

Kristen Bell was spotted having a great time at the recently held and one of the highly acclaimed award ceremonies in the Hollywood film industry, the SAG Awards 2025. The brilliantly talented actress expressed herself over the casting of Leighton Meester in the series Nobody Wants This.

Talking to Entertainment Tonight, Kristen Bell was asked, "How does it work with Meester of it all now and being your archnemesis a little bit, right?"

Replying to the outlet, the actress from The Good Place stated that first things first, Leighton and she "can never be nemesis; I just love her too much." Addressing the Gossip Girl actress as a "wonderful woman," Bell stated that she is too thrilled for Meester to have her as one of the cast members of Nobody Wants This.

"You never know. She's got a career, and she's got kids. But I am so happy to have her," the star from Forgetting Sarah Marshall concluded her words.

Kristen Bell returned to host the Screen Actors Guild Awards this year. During its 31st edition, the actress took the stage on Sunday, February 23, 2025, and opened her monologue with a song.

At the Shrine Auditorium and Exposition Hall in Los Angeles, Bell was heard singing a tweaked version of Do You Want to Build a Snowman?, from the movie Frozen. For those who do not know, she voiced the character of Anna in the aforementioned Disney animated movie.

While addressing everyone present for the event, even the cameraman, writers as well as actors, and appreciating their efforts, the Veronica Mars actress then thanked the Los Angeles firefighters for helping many families and individuals during the recent devastation.