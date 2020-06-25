  1. Home
Kristen Bell will no longer play a mixed race role in Central Park: Time to acknowledge our acts of complicity

Kristen Bell is happy to let go of her role in Central Park where she voices the character of a mixed-race woman. She stated that this is a time to acknowledge our acts of complicity.
Kristen Bell has resigned from her voiceover role of a mixed-race girl on Apple TV+'s animated series Central Park. Molly, voiced by Bell, was the character of an aspiring comic book artist who is the daughter of a black man (voiced by Leslie Odom Jr) and a white woman (voiced by Kathryn Hahn). Bell statement via Just Jared highlighted that, “this is a time to acknowledge our acts of complicity. Here’s one of mine.”

 

“Playing Molly shows a lack of awareness of my pervasive privilege. Casting a white actress for a mixed race character undermines the specificity of the mixed race & Black American experience,” Kristen added. In a longer statement, the show’s creative team said that "after reflection", they confirmed that Bell would remain on the series in a new role, while casting a mixed-race actor as Molly to “get representation right”.

 

“Black people and people of colour have worked and will continue to work on Central Park but we can do better. We’re committed to creating opportunities for people of colour and Black people in all roles, on all our projects,” Bell’s statement read.

 

Bell's decision to step down came hours after actor Jenny Slate quit her voiceover role in Netflix's Big Mouth. She voiced black character Missy on the series, but declared in a statement that “black characters on an animated show should be played by black people”.

