Kristen Schaal on being fired from TV show South Park in a month: I got a warning that I was talking too much

Kristen Schaal has finally opened up on getting fired from the television show South Park after only one month. During an interview with the Daily Beast, via Entertainment Weekly, Kristen recalled having landed a job of her dreams for the eleventh season of the comedy series. However, her contract with the production team had to be terminated shortly after because of ‘pitching too much’ to other writers.

Speaking of the incident, Schaal, 43, said that she ‘got a warning’ for ‘talking too much.’ “I didn’t last long. I was there for like a month and I was told - I got a warning that I was talking too much,” Schaal told the Daily Beast, via Entertainment Weekly. Recalling the incident, she said that she was ‘pitching too much.’ “I’d never been in a writer’s room before. So I was just like, let me earn my keep. I was like, ‘How about this? How about this? How about this? How about this? And that’s not how it works,”’ the Toy Story star said, via Entertainment Weekly.

Explaining the entire situation, Schaal went on to add that her knowledge of anything related to pop culture was not too great then, hence she couldn’t meet the level of the other writers. “I couldn’t go there, so I just kept pitching another thing. So, looking back, yeah, they let me go,” Schaal pointed out.

She also recalled feeling ‘nervous’ and ‘too excited’ during the time. Schaal also said that there is nothing awkward between the co-creators of South Park and herself. However, they say every cloud has a silver lining, and Schaal met her husband Rich Blomquist, former Daily Show writer after flying back home. “He asked me to go on a date. So a lot was shifting,” Schaal said.

