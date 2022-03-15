Kristen Stewart admits playing Princess Diana in Spencer was 'inspiring' and 'fascinating'

Kristen Stewart has been nominated for an Academy Award for her performance as Princess Diana in the eccentric biopic "Spencer." Prior to her nomination, the actress received scores of accolades from critics' organisations.

However, in a recent interview with GoldDerby, as per Just Jared, the 31-year-old actress spoke up about playing a real-life person and if she'd ever want to play the late royal again. Kristen said as per Just Jared, “If I played her at a different time in her life, it would be different. It was bottomlessly fascinating,” she shared. “I would be so into doing another one. I want to play her again.” However when asked what her first impressions after reading the Spencer script.

Stewart revealed she was impressed with how boldly committed the perspective of the script was. She added, "it’s such a rich and fascinating world, yet we really, really step into her shoes in a way that’s more intimate than I’ve seen." Interestingly, recently, Kristen Stewart issued a lengthy letter detailing her thoughts on mental health, which were influenced by her performance as Princess Diana in Spencer. Stewart's statement not only advances the dialogue around mental illness in words, but she also pledged a contribution to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

It's evident from her thoughtful expression in the statement that the role has altered not just Stewart's profession, but also the significance she finds in her personal life. Meanwhile, in a chat with ET on the red carpet at the Film Independent Spirit Awards, Stewart opened up about getting nominated for Oscars. The actress disclosed how overwhelmed with happiness she was and said, "I am truly astounded and unbelievably moved and touched and just stunned."

ALSO READ:Kristen Stewart says she was ‘really nervous' playing Princess Diana in Spencer