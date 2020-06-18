Kristen Stewart to be cast as Princess Diana in Pablo Larrain directorial 'Spencer'

According to the latest reports, Kristen Stewart will be playing the role of Princess Diana in a movie titled Spencer. It will be directed by Pablo Larrain.

Kristen Stewarts who has delivered multiple hit movies will now be playing the role of Diana, Princess of Wales in an upcoming project. Yes, you heard it right. The movie has been titled Spencer and will be directed by Pablo Narrain. As per the latest reports, the biopic will be set against the backdrop of the 90s era and will focus on the particular weekend in which Diana had decided that her marriage with Prince Charles was not working out.

The production of this much-speculated movie will kick start in early 2021. Pablo, in an interview with Deadline, has called Kristen one of the greatest actors who can be many things at a time including mysterious, fragile, and also strong. He further reveals that the combination of such elements made him think of the Twilight actress. Pablo has also added that how Kristen is responding to the script and approaching the character is very beautiful to see.

However, as revealed by the Chilean director, the movie will not deal with the tragic death of the Princess of Wales. It will instead focus on the relationship between Diana and her husband and that of her unending love towards the children, Prince Harry and Prince William. Talking about Kristen Stewart, the actress will be next seen in the movie titled Happiest Season. The American drama has been directed by Clea DuVall and is scheduled to be released on November 25, 2020.

