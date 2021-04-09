Kristen Stewart Birthday: When Twilight star complimented Hrithik Roshan & opened up on working in Bollywood.

While Kristen Stewart was rising to fame after the success of Twilight, the actress left her Indian fans shook back in 2012 when she teased rumours of working with Hrithik Roshan.

Kristen Stewart, who catapulted to fame more than 10 years ago thanks to her role as Bella Swan in Twilight, celebrates her 31st birthday. The actress, who was dating her co-star Robert Pattinson for the longest time, has come a long way since her Twilight days. In the last few years, Kristen has spoken her mind, opened up about her bi-sexuality and went on to take fierce roles like the one on Charlie's Angels.

While Kristen was rising to fame, the actress left her fans shook in India back in 2012 when she teased rumours of working with . Yes, you heard that right. Expressing interest of working in Bollywood, Kristen in an interview once said, "If someone offers me a good script, I would love to work in a Bollywood film. I would love to work with Hrithik Roshan. He is such a wonderful actor and so good-looking."

That it isn't all, the latter part of Kristen's statement sent her Indian fans as well as fans of Hrithik Roshan into a frenzy. The Twilight actress said, "In fact, if I have a boy, I would want him to look like Hrithik Roshan, but with Rob's (her then real-life boyfriend and on-screen husband) eyes," she said.

This statement by Kristen elicited a reaction from Hrithik as well as his then wife Sussanne who called it 'flattering'. Reacting to Kristen's compliment, Hrithik had said then, "It was a stressful day when I read this compliment, and it kind of brightened my mood and day, it was a very warm way to compliment someone. I felt a lot of warmth."

When asked if there were any collaborative projects on the cards with Kristen back then, the Krrish actor had said, "No, I haven't met her and there were talks of some projects in the past but nothing official yet." Well, 8 to 9 years down the line, we now definitely know that their possible project never materialised.

With successful films under her belt, Kristen is now gearing up to play Princess Diana in a biographical drama Spencer. Kristen's looks as Lady Diana have definitely set social media on fire.

Here's wishing Kristen Stewart a very Happy Birthday.

