Kristen Stewart channels young Princess Diana in the first footage from upcoming movie Spencer

Pablo Larrain’s Spencer, a biopic on the Princess of Wales Diana, has debuted at CinemaCon with exclusive footage from the movie. According to Entertainment Weekly, the movie revolves around the time when Lady Diana was contemplating ending her marriage with her husband Prince Charles, while she spent Christmas with the royal family at Norfolk.

As rumours of Prince Charles’ affair started affecting Diana’s relationship with her husband, the footage showed that she considered ending her marriage with the prince, played by Jack Farthing. According to EW, the footage hasn’t been released publicly, however, Kristen Stewart seems to be unrecognizable as Lady Di. The footage showed an argument between Princess Diana and Prince Charles, with the former banging on the pool table in rage. The issues, in hand, were the various misunderstood ideas between them, and the untruths that Diana was starting to know about.

Jack Farthing’s Prince Charles too, resents the Princess for wandering the grounds alone, her style of opening curtains, and at one point, about possible infidelity, reports EW. However, the footage also catered to Diana’s lack of want to conform to royal standards from her times. With hard-hitting dialogues including, “There’s two of everyone...you have to be able to make your body do things you hate,” young Princess Diana and Prince Charles argue over their loveless marriage.

The teaser trailer of the movie was also screened which showed a quiet Diana, trying to maintain her calm amid the royal traditions, and the hustle of royal life. She chooses to keep her problems behind and spends time in the Sandringham estate.

Spencer is slated to release on November 5.

