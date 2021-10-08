Kristen Stewart confesses feeling 'disloyal' towards Princess Diana while filming Spencer; Here's why

Ahead of the movie's release, Kristen Stewart is opening up on her experiences while playing Princess Diana. During an interview with The Daily Mail, via People, the actress, 31, has revealed that there was one moment while filming when she felt 'disloyal' to the Princess, and has explained her stance as well.

"I'm not a mum yet...It's the one part of playing her that I felt disloyal about," Stewart mentioned, referring to Princess Diana being a mother to Prince William and Prince Harry. The Princess' sons were also shown in the movie. Prince William and Prince Harry were 15 and 12 respectively when their mother passed away in a car crash in Paris.

Stewart also revealed that she made it a point to spend more time with the actors on set who played the two princes. Jack Nielsen took up the role of Prince William and Freddie Spry played Prince Harry in the movie. According to Stewart, the director of the movie wanted the mother and her sons to be like a "three-headed animal in a bubble. Stewart also believes that Princess Diana was like a "feral animal" when she was with her kids William and Harry.

While the final trailer for Spencer has already been released, the movie reportedly takes place during 1991's Christmas Holiday when the Princess joined the royal family for some merriment. The teasers and the trailers definitely give the audience a tense vibe, especially when Princess Diana (Kristen Stewart) and Prince Charles (Jack Farthing) were found interacting on screen.

Many fans have also speculated an Oscar for Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana just by the look at the trailers shared by Neon.

Are you waiting for Spencer to release? Share your thoughts about Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Kristen Stewart opens up on playing Princess Diana in Spencer; Recalls ‘elemental energy’ of character