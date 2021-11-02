Kristen Stewart confirms engagement to Dylan Meyer: We’re marrying, it’s happening

Kristen Stewart has just confirmed that she and her girlfriend Dylan Meyer are engaged! During her appearance on Sirius XM's The Howard Stern Show, the actress, 31 has announced that the proposal has already happened and Meyer "nailed it."

Speaking to the host, via Just Jared, Stewart said that she was able to carve out exactly what she wanted out of the proposal! "I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. We’re marrying, it’s happening," Stewart said. She emphasized more on the celebrations that are to follow and stated again that they are "totally gonna" marry each other. In 2019, the pair were first linked together when they were seen packing on the PDA, however, Stewart's sudden news has definitely shocked fans. In October 2019, the two became Instagram official via Dylan's official social media platform.

On Kristen's birthday in 2020, Meyer penned a heartfelt note for her. “It’s my absolute favorite person’s birthday and I’m wishing everyone the volume of beautiful feeling I feel toward her. It’s a short ride on this earth, spend your time with someone that inspires you to be the best version of yourself and lights your s**t on fire," the writer wrote.

In other news, Stewart is currently promoting her upcoming movie Spencer where she channels the late Princess Diana.

We congratulate the couple and wish them a lifetime of happiness!

