Kristen Stewart details how Spencer helped her understand mental health struggles; See post

Kristen Stewart issued a lengthy letter on Monday, detailing her thoughts on mental health, which were influenced by her performance as Princess Diana in Spencer. Stewart has received her first-ever nomination for Best Actress at the 2022 Academy Awards for the biography, directed by Pablo Larran.

Spencer follows a somewhat fictionalised Princess Diana as she engages in minor conflicts with the British royal family throughout a holiday weekend. However, Stewart's portrayal required a lot from the actress, who plays one of the world's most revered tragic person, including the difficult execution of a visceral sequence in which Stewart as Diana seems to devour pearls from a shattered necklace.

Meanwhile, Stewart talks personally about her part and entire career in an emotional statement written on Spencer's official letterhead and obtained on Twitter as per Screenrant. Stewart's statement not only advances the dialogue around mental illness in words, but she also pledged a contribution to the National Alliance on Mental Illness. Read her full statement here:

It's evident from her thoughtful expression in the statement that the role has altered not just Stewart's profession, but also the significance she finds in her personal life. Stewart's fans have been given yet another reason to admire their outspoken idol for her ability to flawlessly weave together the parts she has taken in her career, the person she is, and the issues she cares about. Stewart has made a deliberate effort to highlight continuing humanitarian initiatives, much like the legacy of the woman she plays in Spencer, as she makes the most of her time in the sun after the presumably dark and terrible experience of playing such a challenging part.

ALSO READ:Kristen Stewart says Robert Pattinson fit best for Twilight as he didn't give a f**k about the film