Kristen Stewart DISHES about her wedding plans with fiance Dylan Meyer; Says 'It’s a daunting thing'

Our Bella is all ready for marriage! Kristen Stewart in a recent chat with CBS' Sunday Morning, via Just Jared, revealed all her plans for the wedding. For those unversed, the Spencer actress announced her engagement in November with her then-girlfriend of 2 years, screenwriter Dylan Meyer who bent the knee and proposed to Stewart.

Kristen in the interview disclosed that the planning is not anywhere near finished and said, "No, it’s a lot. It’s a daunting thing, kind of. Yeah, I have a lot going on right now." The Twilight star also remarked, "It’ll happen when it’s supposed to happen." She went on to add, "But I also don’t want to be engaged for, like, five years. Like, we want to do it, you know what I mean?" Stewart nodded and agreed with the interviewer, Tracy Smith when she said, "sooner rather than later."

In a previous interview on Sirius XM's The Howard Stern Show, Kristen had announced the big news as she revealed, "I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. We’re marrying, it’s happening." The Panic Room actress had also talked in detail about all the things she had wanted or definitely did not want in her wedding ceremony. From wearing a faux tuxedo T-shirt to not walking down any aisles with a small ceremony and a grand party. Kristen had also mentioned not doing a pandemic wedding and added, "I don’t want to have COVID even be like a thing."