Kristen Stewart: The first time I ever dated a girl, I was immediately being asked if I was a lesbian

In a recent interview, Kristen Stewart was her candid self as she discussed the pressure of dating in the public eye while comparing her queer and straight relationships.

Kristen Stewart, who is currently in a relationship with Dylan Meyer, spoke candidly about the pressure of dating in the public eye during her interview with InStyle for their November 2020 issue."The first time I ever dated a girl, I was immediately being asked if I was a lesbian. And it's like, 'God, I'm 21 years old,'" Stewart revealed while adding she felt like maybe there were things that have hurt people she's been with.

Kristen immediately clarified that it's not because she felt ashamed of being "openly gay" but because she didn't like giving herself to the public, in a way. For the 30-year-old actress, it felt like such "thievery" while she termed that particular period of time as being "sort of cagey." The Spencer star added while hinting at her famous relationship with Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson, "Even in my previous relationships, which were straight, we did everything we could to not be photographed doing things — things that would become not ours. So I think the added pressure of representing a group of people, of representing queerness, wasn't something I understood then. Only now can I see it."

Retrospectively, Stewart admitted that she had experience with this story but back then, she would have said she was fine while her parents are also fine with it and that everything was fine. However, that would be "bulls**t" as it's been "hard" and "weird" for Kristen as it's that way for everyone.

We'll always admire Kristen Stewart for being her no-filtered confident bada** self!

As for representing queerness, Kristen confessed that the first couple of times she played queer characters, she was not openly queer yet. As she's drawn to stories and people for a reason, she thinks, by default, she represents what she stands for.

"I do think it's important that we step into different roles and into other people's shoes in order to really expand ourselves, albeit not ever taking up space for people who should be telling their own stories," Stewart concluded to InStyle.

