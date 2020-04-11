Kristen Stewart gets a rare, romantic post from GF Dylan Meyer: It’s my absolute favourite person's birthday

Kristen Stewart turned 30 on April 9, 2020, and girlfriend Dylan Meyer shared a rare, romantic post wishing her "absolute favourite person" on her special day. Check out her adorable birthday wish below.

Kristen Stewart, who we know as Bella Swan from the Twilight franchise, has been dating screenwriter Dylan Meyer since August 2019, post splitting with her on-again, off-again love interest Stella Maxwell. For the unversed, Dylan is a screenwriter whose projects include Rock Bottom, Miss 2059, XOXO and Loose Ends. The couple is madly in love and while the paparazzi have spotted the pair a number of times over the past few months, Kristen and Dylan are mostly keeping their relationship lowkey.

Hence, it came as a pleasant surprise when Meyer took to her Instagram page to share a rare, romantic post for her lovebug, wishing Stewart on her 30th birthday, which was on April 9, 2020. In the photo shared by the screenwriter of the couple, the duo is seen cuddling up close with Kristen rocking a white jumper with Dylan looking comfy in a brown jumper. However, it's the declaration of love via her IG caption that has us rooting for this couple to be endgame!

Check out Dylan Meyer's rare, romantic birthday wish for the love of her life, Kristen Stewart, on her 30th birthday below:

Dylan's caption reads as, "It’s my absolute favorite persons birthday and I’m wishing everyone the volume of beautiful feeling I feel toward her. It’s a short ride on this earth, spend your time with someone that inspires you to be the best version of yourself and lights your shit on fire."

Relationship goals, indeed!

In a 2019 interview for The Howard Stern Show, Kristen had revealed that she fell in love with Dylan just two weeks into dating her. "The first time I told her I loved her, it was really late and we were in some shitty bar and her friends were there or whatever, and they walked out and I was just like, 'Oh, man, I’m so f*****g in love with you.' Like, done," Stewart gushed to Howard Stern. The Seberg star added that she can't wait to marry Meyer!

