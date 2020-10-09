Kristen Stewart on her film Spencer: I don't want to just play Princess Diana, I want to know her implicitly

Kristen Stewart, in a recent interview, confessed about her nervousness and excitement over playing Princess Diana in Pablo Larraín's directorial Spencer.

Kristen Stewart is embarking on the role of a lifetime as she is set to portray the legendary Princess Diana in Pablo Larraín's directorial Spencer. For the unversed, the upcoming drama, scripted by Steven Knight, takes place over three days during Diana's Christmas holidays in the early 90s with the royal family at their Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England, where she makes the monumental decision to end her marriage to Prince Charles.

Given the immense pressure, it is, to portray such an iconic real-life personality, Stewart is both nervous and excited to take on the role as witnessed by her recent interview with InStyle. When asked about her prep to play Diana, Kristen disclosed that they don't start shooting for Spencer until mid-January. The 30-year-old actress acknowledged that Diana's accent is "intimidating as all hell" because people are attuned to her voice which is so distinct and particular.

Hence, Stewart is working on her accent now and already has a dialect coach. When it comes to research, Kristen has gone through two and a half biographies with the aim to finish all the material before she actually goes to make the movie.

"It's one of the saddest stories to exist ever, and I don't want to just play Diana — I want to know her implicitly. I haven't been this excited about playing a part, by the way, in so long," the Twilight star confessed to InStyle.

ALSO READ: Kristen Stewart: The first time I ever dated a girl, I was immediately being asked if I was a lesbian

Are you excited to see Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana in Spencer? Share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×