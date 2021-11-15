Kristen Stewart ‘immediately’ fell in love with Princess Diana while starring in Spencer

Recently engaged Kristen Stewart spoke to Deadline at The Contenders Event held at DGA Theater Complex this weekend and opened up about her latest film Spencer. The 31-year-old actress, who was joined by Spencer director Pablo Larrain, opened up about essaying the role of the late People’s princess. “I’m not somebody who had a super developed relationship with her as a figure, or the royal family as a whole thing, but I wouldn’t have played this part unless I loved her. It’s so easy to do that, it’s so immediate,” the Twilight star said about taking the role.

She further admitted that apart from her admiration for the late icon, she also found her very relatable: “I think also what she represented so viscerally is this reflection. It was the first time that anyone imbedded in this Royal Institution ever felt like somebody who they could be. It wasn’t based on fake dreams… she provided a dream that just felt real.”

Back in September 2021, the actress opened up about feeling ‘free’ and ‘alive’ while playing Princess Diana. While speaking at the 2021 Venice Film Festival, the actress said: “I took more pleasure in my physicality making this movie than I have on anything. I felt more free and alive and able to move and taller, even.” Sharing certain nuances from behind-the-scenes of the filming, Stewart said that some royal advisers were also present on set to educate the cast and crew of “things you couldn’t know as an outsider.”

Also read: Kristen Stewart REVEALS feeling ‘free’ and ‘alive’ while playing Princess Diana in the upcoming movie Spencer