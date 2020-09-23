Kristen Stewart logs into GF Dylan Meyer's Instagram account to share a selfie and an important message

September 22 marked National Voter Registration Day in the US. Kristen Stewart, who doesn't have an Instagram account of her own, took over girlfriend Dylan Meyer's Instagram account to urge fans to register for voting.

Kristen Stewart has stayed away from Instagram. However, the Twilight alum couldn't stop herself from visiting the platform to urge eligible US citizens to register for voting. The actress took over her girlfriend Dylan Meyer's account on the social media platform where she shared a selfie sporting a tee with the word "VOTE" printed on it. The Charlie's Angels star penned a long caption to go along with the photo where she expressed her beliefs and urges people to register for voting on National Voter Registration Day.

She confessed she wouldn't have done this but the cause deserved it. "For anyone that might need to let out a little aggression today," she began her Instagram post. "I never do this but for anyone who has not registered to vote please take this opportunity to feel HEARD. And not hopeless. I am voting because I WANT to believe in our country," she added.

Stewart added that she believes in climate change, systemic racism, freedom of speech and the right to assemble. "I believe in gun control. I believe that women have a right to make choices about their own bodies. I believe people have the right to live and love and identify however they feel in their hearts without fear. I believe that people care about each other. So try and have a lovely Tuesday and vote for your fucking lives," she wrote.

Check out the post below:

Kristen Stewart joins the likes of Taylor Swift, Zendaya, Cardi B, Demi Lovato, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and many more stars who urged fans to register for voting on the National Voter Registration Day. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Kristen Stewart gets a rare, romantic post from GF Dylan Meyer: It’s my absolute favourite person's birthday

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×