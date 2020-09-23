  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kristen Stewart logs into GF Dylan Meyer's Instagram account to share a selfie and an important message

September 22 marked National Voter Registration Day in the US. Kristen Stewart, who doesn't have an Instagram account of her own, took over girlfriend Dylan Meyer's Instagram account to urge fans to register for voting.
12310 reads Mumbai
Kristen Stewart takes over GF Dylan Meyer's Instagram account Kristen Stewart takes over GF Dylan Meyer's Instagram account
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Kristen Stewart has stayed away from Instagram. However, the Twilight alum couldn't stop herself from visiting the platform to urge eligible US citizens to register for voting. The actress took over her girlfriend Dylan Meyer's account on the social media platform where she shared a selfie sporting a tee with the word "VOTE" printed on it. The Charlie's Angels star penned a long caption to go along with the photo where she expressed her beliefs and urges people to register for voting on National Voter Registration Day. 

She confessed she wouldn't have done this but the cause deserved it. "For anyone that might need to let out a little aggression today," she began her Instagram post. "I never do this but for anyone who has not registered to vote please take this opportunity to feel HEARD. And not hopeless. I am voting because I WANT to believe in our country," she added. 

Stewart added that she believes in climate change, systemic racism, freedom of speech and the right to assemble. "I believe in gun control. I believe that women have a right to make choices about their own bodies. I believe people have the right to live and love and identify however they feel in their hearts without fear. I believe that people care about each other. So try and have a lovely Tuesday and vote for your fucking lives," she wrote. 

Check out the post below: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I turned the mic over to Kristen because she had some things to say and doesn’t have her own account. Happy #nationalvoterregistrationday! “For anyone that might need to let out a little aggression today... it is national register to VOTE day. I never do this but for anyone who has not registered to vote please take this opportunity to feel HEARD. And not hopeless. I am voting because I WANT to believe in our country. Because I believe in climate change. I believe in systemic racism. I believe in freedom of speech and the right to assemble. I believe in gun control. I believe that women have a right to make choices about their own bodies. I believe people have the right to live and love and identify however they feel in their hearts without fear. I believe that people care about each other. So try and have a lovely Tuesday and vote for your fucking lives.”

A post shared by Dylan Meyer (@spillzdylz) on

Kristen Stewart joins the likes of Taylor Swift, Zendaya, Cardi B, Demi Lovato, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and many more stars who urged fans to register for voting on the National Voter Registration Day. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

ALSO READ: Kristen Stewart gets a rare, romantic post from GF Dylan Meyer: It’s my absolute favourite person's birthday

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Emotional Deepika Padukone breaks down during the trailer launch of Chhapaak #Throwback
Sushant Singh Rajput’s wax statue in West Bengal’s Asansol. Watch the FULL video in making
“Payal Ghosh to file a police complaint against Anurag Kashyap”, says Payal’s lawyer advocate Nitin Satpute
“Apun Instagram pe bhot nanga naach kiya”; Rhea’s video surfaces online. Watch until the end!
Tara Sutaria’s stylist Meagan Concessio on styling Tara, Shanaya & Khushi Kapoor, Diet Sabya and more
Gauahar Khan reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day
Hina Khan on meeting Priyanka Chopra, love life, Cannes debut on Pinkvilla Time Machine
Ronit Roy on being out of work, worked as Aamir Khan’s bodyguard, called junior artist in the untold story
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna’s stylist Shravya Varma reveals all about their style choices
Dr Jaishree Sharad on Hairfall, Acne, Oily Skin, Home Remedies & more
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement