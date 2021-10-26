Kristen Stewart looks back at her ‘total crapshoot’ career, says she’s made 5 good films

Updated on Oct 26, 2021 02:48 PM IST  |  42.3K
   
Kristen Stewart career
Kristen Stewart looks back at her ‘total crapshoot’ career, says she’s made 5 good films
Advertisement

Hollywood actress Kristen Stewart recently chatted with The Sunday Times and opened up about her career. While looking back, the 31-year-old Spencer actress shared that most of the films she’s worked on were a “total crapshoot.” Diving deep into her not-so-great work, Stewart said: “I’ve probably made five really good films out of 45 or 50 films? Ones that I go, ‘Wow, that person made a top-to-bottom beautiful piece of work!’” she went on to say.

 

When asked which movies, in particular, she is proud of, Stewart said: “I love Assayas’ movies. I’d have to look at my credit list but they are few and far between.” She also explained why she doesn’t like most of her movies: “That doesn’t mean I regret the experience [of making them]. I’ve only regretted saying yes to a couple of films and not because of the result, but because it wasn’t fun. The worst is when you’re in the middle of something and know that not only is it probably going to be a bad movie but we’re all bracing until the end,” she continued.

 

When asked about the really bad movies of her career, Stewart refused to name names. “No! I’m not a mean person — I’m not going to call people out in public. But it’s like starting to date someone and going, ‘Woah! I don’t know what we’re doing!’ But when you’re in the middle of a movie you can’t just break up,” she said.

 

​​Also read: Kristen Stewart confesses feeling 'disloyal' towards Princess Diana while filming Spencer; Here's why

Advertisement

Credits: Getty Images, The Sunday Times


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
E-cosmos Portable Flexible Usb Led Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (usb-led-lamp)

E-cosmos Portable Flexible Usb Led Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (usb-led-lamp)

₹32.00
₹299.00 (89%)
 Buy Now
Ptron Bassbuds In Ear True Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones With Mic, Hi-fi Deep Bass, 20hrs Playtime With Case, Ergonomic Sweatproof Earbuds, Noise Isolation, Voice Assistance - (green)

Ptron Bassbuds In Ear True Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones With Mic, Hi-fi Dee...

₹1,018.00
₹2,499.00 (59%)
 Buy Now
The Deal 15.6

The Deal 15.6" Polyester Casual Laptop Bags/backpack For Men With Adjustable Str...

₹399.00
₹999.00 (60%)
 Buy Now
Portronics Toad 12 Wireless 2.4g Optical Mouse With Ergonomic Design, Usb Receiver For Notebook, Laptop, Computer, Macbook, Windows, Macos, (red-black)

Portronics Toad 12 Wireless 2.4g Optical Mouse With Ergonomic Design, Usb Receiv...

₹299.00
₹599.00 (50%)
 Buy Now
Cello Butterflow Ball Pen Set - Blue | Pack Of 10 | Ball Pens For Smooth Writing | Blue Pens For Good Handwriting | Ball Pens For Students | Ideal For School And Office Use | Cello Stationery

Cello Butterflow Ball Pen Set - Blue | Pack Of 10 | Ball Pens For Smooth Writing...

₹85.00
₹100.00 (15%)
 Buy Now
Ptron Pride Lite Hbe (high Bass Earphones) In-ear Wired Headphones With In-line Mic, 10mm Powerful Driver For Stereo Audio, Noise Cancelling Headset With 1.2m Tangle-free Cable & 3.5mm Aux - (black)

Ptron Pride Lite Hbe (high Bass Earphones) In-ear Wired Headphones With In-line ...

₹149.00
₹899.00 (83%)
 Buy Now
Jbl C200si By Harman Super Deep Bass In-ear Premium Headphones With Mic (gun Metal), Gun Metal

Jbl C200si By Harman Super Deep Bass In-ear Premium Headphones With Mic (gun Met...

₹799.00
₹1,499.00 (47%)
 Buy Now
Cello Finegrip Ball Pen | Blue Ball Pens | Jar Of 25 Units | Best Ball Pens For Smooth Writing | Ball Point Pen Set  | Pens For Students And Professionals | Cello Stationery

Cello Finegrip Ball Pen | Blue Ball Pens | Jar Of 25 Units | Best Ball Pens For ...

₹99.00
₹175.00 (43%)
 Buy Now
Noise Colorfit Pulse Spo2 Smart Watch With 10 Days Battery Life, 60+ Watch Faces, 1.4

Noise Colorfit Pulse Spo2 Smart Watch With 10 Days Battery Life, 60+ Watch Faces...

₹1,999.00
₹4,999.00 (60%)
 Buy Now
Boat Bassheads 100 In Ear Wired Earphones With Mic(taffy Pink)

Boat Bassheads 100 In Ear Wired Earphones With Mic(taffy Pink)

₹347.00
₹999.00 (65%)
 Buy Now
View All