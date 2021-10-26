Kristen Stewart looks back at her ‘total crapshoot’ career, says she’s made 5 good films

Hollywood actress Kristen Stewart recently chatted with The Sunday Times and opened up about her career. While looking back, the 31-year-old Spencer actress shared that most of the films she’s worked on were a “total crapshoot.” Diving deep into her not-so-great work, Stewart said: “I’ve probably made five really good films out of 45 or 50 films? Ones that I go, ‘Wow, that person made a top-to-bottom beautiful piece of work!’” she went on to say.

When asked which movies, in particular, she is proud of, Stewart said: “I love Assayas’ movies. I’d have to look at my credit list but they are few and far between.” She also explained why she doesn’t like most of her movies: “That doesn’t mean I regret the experience [of making them]. I’ve only regretted saying yes to a couple of films and not because of the result, but because it wasn’t fun. The worst is when you’re in the middle of something and know that not only is it probably going to be a bad movie but we’re all bracing until the end,” she continued.

When asked about the really bad movies of her career, Stewart refused to name names. “No! I’m not a mean person — I’m not going to call people out in public. But it’s like starting to date someone and going, ‘Woah! I don’t know what we’re doing!’ But when you’re in the middle of a movie you can’t just break up,” she said.

