Kristen Stewart OPENS UP about Charlie's Angels’ low box office score: I am not gutted

Kristen Stewart recently opened up about her latest release Charlie's Angels’ low box office score. Here's what she said.

Elizabeth Banks' reboot of the Charlie’s Angels, which came out in November this year, didn't impress the audience and ended up failing at the box office charts after earning just USD 55.8 million worldwide. However, Kristen Stewart, who features as one of the titular characters in the film, is proud of the movie despite its below-average performance. During a recent interview with The Playlist, the actress opened up about the film’s disappointing box office collection and asserted that she is not gutted over the movie’s performance.

Talking about the film, Kristen said that the numbers would have affected her if she wasn’t proud of the project, but because she believes in the movie, she doesn't care about the collection. “Well, to be honest with you, I think if I had made a movie that wasn’t good and one that I wasn’t proud of and a lot of people saw it, I would be devastated. Luckily I’m not feeling gutted because I really am proud of the movie,” she told The Playlist.

Stewart stated that even if the film did not do well, she is happy that it exists and can live in the world. However, she also revealed that she is bummed about the fact that considering the film’s box office collection, the team will not be working on a sequel.

Charlie's Angels is a reboot of the iconic action franchise starring Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu, which hit the movie theatres in the early 2000s. Directed and scripted by Banks, the reboot features Kristen Stewart, Ella Balinska, Naomi Scott, Elizabeth Banks, Patrick Stewart, Djimon Hounsou, Jonathan Tucker, Nat Faxon, Noah Centineo, Sarah Bennani, and Robert Maaser.

