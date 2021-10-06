Kristen Stewart opens up on playing Princess Diana in Spencer; Recalls ‘elemental energy’ of character

Kristen Stewart recently opened up about her highly-anticipated film Spencer and her career while chatting with EW. When asked about her much-awaited role where she plates the People’s Princess Diana, she said: “I knew even before I read the script. I was like, ‘You’re not going to say no to this, because who would you be in that case?’ I absolutely would have felt like such a coward. Especially given that I’m such an outsider. I’m not from the U.K., I don’t have any particular investment in the royal family. So I was kind of this really clean slate, and then could absorb her in a way that actually felt very instinctive, you know?”

While elaborating more on the experience of essaying the powerful role, she said: “There was something just in absorbing her completely over the last six months leading up to this. I knew that I had hit some kind of elemental energy. If people have a lot to say about it not being a perfect impression, that’s so okay with me.”

When asked about the reactions the trailers of the film have generated so far, the actress said: “You want to win, we’re all animals. Artists want to engage with the world and have larger conversations. Even though it doesn’t seem like I’m somebody who wants to be extremely famous, I still want this conversation to be expansive….I used to be really intentionally the opposite of precious in terms of choosing projects. For a minute there I was like, ‘I’ll do f—ing anything!’ And honestly, it was a good place to be for a minute. But I think now I’m going to be a little more careful. I think I have a better nose for what’s going to be fruitful for me personally, as an experience, if not necessarily what’s going to thrive out in the world.”

