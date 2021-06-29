Kristen Stewart on playing Princess Diana in Spencer: I can't stop thinking about her

Spencer star Kristen Stewart, in a recent interview, admitted that she often wonders what Princess Diana would "think about what's going on in the world right now."

Kristen Stewart is shedding light on how "getting to know [Princess] Diana has been a really cool experience" for her while playing the late Princess of Wales in Pablo Larraín's upcoming directorial Spencer. In a candid interview with El Paso Inc, the 31-year-old actor admitted that Diana "means a lot to her" but that her story is "all relatively new because" Kristen is "from LA" and "didn't grow up in England."

Before working on Spencer, Diana's story wasn't "something that was at the forefront of" Stewart's mind because the Twilight star "lived so far away from it all." However, "Now, I can't stop thinking about her. I often wonder what she'd think about what's going on in the world right now," Kristen confessed before revealing, "To be honest, I've now consumed pretty much all there is to consume in terms of videos and interviews. I've watched everything that you could hear or see. I even go to sleep with it on."

Given Diana's striking royal life, and post-royal life before her unfortunate death in 1997, it comes as no surprise how affected Kristen was by The Princess of Wales even months after wrapping production on Spencer!

Meanwhile, speaking of Spencer's storyline, the plot centers on Diana's Christmas holidays (a three-day weekend) with the royal family at their Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England, in the early 90s. It was around this time that Diana made the monumental decision to divorce Prince Charles and leave the royal family. Spencer's script has been penned by Steven Knight.

