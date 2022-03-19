Kristen Stewart RECALLS being 'scared s**tless' while shooting THIS scene in Spencer

Kristen Stewart, who played Princess Diana, was not always self-assured. The 31-year-old actress recently spoke on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show and confessed that delivering her character's first speaking lines made her uncomfortable while shooting Spencer.

Stewart's Diana is at a café in the scene, and although it wasn't the first scene Stewart filmed, the actress was acutely aware of the significance of the occasion. "I was scared s**tless on that day. I hated that day. I was like, 'God, this is like the moment that everyone's gonna go yay or nay.' You know what I mean? It's like a moment people will just go, 'I believe it. Or I don't believe it,'" she further said as per Entertainment Tonight, "But that's the deal. That's what you sign up for."

For those unversed, Spencer is a fictitious retelling of Diana's life and marriage to Charles, 73, and is partially based on a stressful family Christmas Diana spent with her royal in-laws, including Queen Elizabeth, in 1991. The name Spencer was taken from the Spencer tiara worn by Diana on the day of her wedding to Prince Charles. The princess borrowed the royal diadem from the queen's personal collection.

Meanwhile, in a chat with ET on the red carpet at the Film Independent Spirit Awards, Stewart opened up about getting nominated for Oscars. The actress disclosed how overwhelmed with happiness she was and said, "I am truly astounded and unbelievably moved and touched and just stunned."

