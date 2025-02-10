Kristen Stewart Recalls 'Scary' Time Filming Forgotten Jumanji Spinoff Zathura With Josh Hutcherson

Kristen Stewart recently looked back on her early role in Zathura: A Space Adventure, a 2005 sci-fi movie set in the Jumanji universe.

The film, which came nearly two decades before Jumanji was revived with Dwayne Johnson-led sequels, had a strong cast, including Josh Hutcherson and Dax Shepard.

Speaking about the movie, Stewart recalled the experience of working with director Jon Favreau and how the project felt like "make-believe to the largest degree."

In an interview with Cinema Blend, Stewart reflected on the time she spent filming Zathura, where she played Lisa, the older sister of two brothers who get transported into outer space through a mysterious board game. She described the experience as both fun and a little scary.

"It was like make-believe to the largest degree. It was kind of scary," Stewart said. "I had to laugh sometimes. It was a comedy. I was a budding teenager, and so I was definitely not, like, easily laughing, you know? But it was so fun. I love that crew so much."

She also spoke about working with Jon Favreau, who directed the film before going on to make Iron Man and develop The Mandalorian. "Oh, I love Jon Favreau. And Josh Hutcherson. Like, that movie was stacked, if you think about it. We were all little," she said.

Released in 2005, Zathura was based on the book by Chris Van Allsburg, the same author who wrote Jumanji. Although Zathura was not a direct sequel to Jumanji, it shared similar themes of adventure and fantasy.

Stewart shared her love for the franchise and its concept. "I also love Jumanji. I love that world. I love the idea of the board game sucking you in," she said.

The film starred Josh Hutcherson and Jonah Bobo as brothers caught in the game’s chaos. Stewart played their older sister, Lisa, who at one point gets frozen solid.

Dax Shepard also starred as an astronaut who helps the siblings. Though Zathura did not become as big a hit as Jumanji, it was well-received by critics and has gained a cult following over the years.

