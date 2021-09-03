Kristen Stewart REVEALS feeling ‘free’ and ‘alive’ while playing Princess Diana in the upcoming movie Spencer

Kristen Stewart has revealed feeling ‘free’ and ‘alive’ amid playing the role of Princess Diana in the upcoming movie Spencer. While speaking at the 2021 Venice Film Festival, the actress, via Just Jared said she took ‘more pleasure’ in her ‘physicality’ while playing the role, and has also opened up on feeling 'taller' during filming.

According to Variety, via Just Jared, the actress, 31, quipped, “I took more pleasure in my physicality making this movie than I have on anything. I felt more free and alive and able to move and taller, even.” Sharing certain nuances from behind-the-scenes of the filming, Stewart said that some royal advisers were also present on set to educate the cast and crew of “things you couldn’t know as an outsider.” Kristen said that after learning a great deal about the curtsy that the royals follow, she was taught about how they are not supposed to go to the kitchen themselves or ‘steal food.’ “There was always someone making sure we weren’t going out of line and staying authentic,” Stewart revealed.

Adding her take on the late princess, she said that whenever she looks at Diana’s pictures and videos, she feels the late Lady Di was born with an ‘undeniable penetrating energy.’ “That really sad thing about her is that as normal and casual and disarming in her air, immediately she also felt so isolated and lonely,” Kristen noted. The actress weighed in on Lady Diana’s personality adding that all the princess wanted was to feel the way she made everyone else feel. “She made everyone else feel accompanied and bolstered by this light and all she wanted was to have it back,” Kristen said.

The movie is slated to release on November 5. Meanwhile, Neon took to their social media platform to release another picture from the sets of Spencer where Kristen Stewart channels young Prince Diana. Take a look at the picture:

