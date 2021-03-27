Kristen Stewart’s biographical film about Princess Diana finds its Prince Charles in Jack Farthing

Kristen Stewart biographical film Spencer, which will be a deeper insight into Princess Diana, has finally cast Jack Farthing to play Prince Charles in the movie.

Kristen Stewart's upcoming biographical film about Princess Diana has finally found her Prince Charles. Poldark star Jack Farthing has been cast as Prince Charles in the upcoming film Spencer, according to Entertainment Weekly. If you didn’t know, Prince Charles married Princess Diana in 1981 before they separated in 1992. Four years later in 1996, the couple officially ended their marriage. The highly-anticipated film also stars Timothy Spall, Sally Hawkins and Sean Harris.

Expected to release in fall 2021, Spencer is set over the course of a weekend in December 1991, when Princess Diana joins the royal family for Christmas as the Sandringham Estate—and decides to leave her fractured marriage to Prince Charles. While most details about this project are under wraps, the makers did release a new portrait of Stewart, 30, in complete character as Princess Diana this week.

The shot shows Stewart looking straight into the camera with her head resting on her hand, which is adorned with a replica of Princess Diana's sapphire and diamond engagement ring. Diana's oldest son, Prince William, later proposed to Kate Middleton with the famous ring, which Kate still wears. NEON released the first look of their star in full costume in January, showing Stewart's strong resemblance to Diana in a red coat, blonde locks and a black hat with delicate netting over her face as she looks off to the side.

Previously, during a November appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Stewart recalled the flowers laid in Princess Diana's honour at Buckingham Palace after she died in 1997. "I was really young, [I] didn't know what was going on," the Twilight actress said at the time. "It's hard not to feel protective of her. She was so young." "I mean, everyone's perspective is different and there's no way to get anything right because what is fact in relation to personal experience," she continued.

