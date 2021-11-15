Kristen Stewart says Robert Pattinson fit best for Twilight as he didn't give a f**k about the film

Kristen Stewart has only good things to say about her Twilight co-star and former boyfriend Robert Pattinson. During an interview with the New Yorker, the actress was asked about the process they underwent to cast Twilight's lead character, Edward Cullen.

Kristen said that Pattinson had an "intellectual approach that was combined with 'I don't give a f**k about this, but I'm going to make this sing.'" Continuing on the same, Stewart also emphasized how she shared the same feeling and could relate to his approach. The Spencer actress then went ahead to reveal that they were "young and stupid" throughout the movie. "Not to say we made it so much better, but that's what it needed, and that's what anybody playing those parts needed to feel," Stewart said.

Stewart and Pattinson have been linked together a lot of times, even after Twilight's run. During her appearance at the Howard Stern show in 2019, Stewart had revealed that had Pattinson asked her to marry him when they were in a relationship, she would've done so. Revealing that she isn't a "super duper traditionalist," Stewart said that she has thought of every relationship she has ever been in, as the ultimate one. "I've never been the most casual person," Stewart had previously said.

The actress is also starring in Spencer where she is portraying the role of the Princess of Wales, Diana. The actress went ahead to express her gratitude towards the People's Princess and how she connected with the character as soon as she started filming the movie.

