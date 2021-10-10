Kristen Stewart says she was ‘really nervous' playing Princess Diana in Spencer

Kristen Stewart is speaking up about her anxieties before playing Princess Diana in "Spencer." In an interview with BBC News, the actress said that she couldn't open her mouth for two weeks prior to the start of the shooting. Stewart portrays the late Princess Diana as she spends three days with the Royal Family before her divorce from Prince Charles.

Stewart told BBC News, "I had TMJ [her jaw stayed shut] to the point where I was like, completely locked up. I was like, Huh, I guess I'm really nervous - I was really tripping out until we started." However, the film is directed by Chilean-born Pablo Larrain, who previously directed Natalie Portman to an Oscar nomination in 2017 for Jackie, about another highly scrutinized female public figure, Jacqueline Kennedy. As per Stewart, the director told her to "relax and trust the process", and rely on her extensive preparation for the role.

However, the weight of responsibility in portraying such an emotional, well-known public person meant Stewart had to establish the depiction by basing it on her own emotions, since there are so many various opinions on the princess. As per BBC, Stewart said, "I felt I wanted to protect her. I had to just not focus on other people's idea of her, and really focus on my own. And that in itself was just so distinct and specific to me."

Meanwhile, while the final trailer for Spencer has already been released, the movie reportedly takes place during 1991's Christmas Holiday when the Princess joined the royal family for some merriment. The teasers and the trailers definitely give the audience a tense vibe, especially when Princess Diana (Kristen Stewart) and Prince Charles (Jack Farthing) were found interacting on screen. Many fans have also speculated an Oscar for Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana just by looking at the trailers shared by Neon.

