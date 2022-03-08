Kristen Stewart says she was 'unbelievably moved' after receiving her first Oscar nomination

Following the release of Kristen Stewart's latest release Spencer, the Twilight breakthrough actress has garnered much praise and critical acclaim for her performance in the Princess Diana biopic. In the historical drama directed by Pablo Larraín, the actress essayed the role of Diana Spencer aka the Princess of Wales and earned her first Oscar nomination for her exceptional portrayal of the late royal.

In a chat with ET on the red carpet at the Film Independent Spirit Awards, Stewart opened up about getting nominated and shared how she reacted to hearing the great news. The Charlie's Angels actress disclosed how overwhelmed with happiness she was and said, "I am truly astounded and unbelievably moved and touched and just stunned," Stewart also revealed that she "loved this movie." Stewart recalled meeting Larrain for the first time since the announcement of the nominations and added, "just seeing the look on his face, seeing all the work we've put into this just evident in his smile, it made me so happy."

Stewart went on to point out that she had never even gotten "kinda close" to getting an Oscar nomination yet now it seems most are rooting for Stewart to win the Best Actress honour. She then added, "So this experience alone, even without the nomination, would have been really stunning."

Meanwhile, Stewart attended her first Film Independent Spirit Awards as the honourary chair at the ceremony and expressed her gratitude as she noted, "I love independent movies, I've made them my whole life, so I find it a true, true honour to be here."

