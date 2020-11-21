Kristen Stewart talks about her new ‘gay Christmas movie’ Happiest Season; Says its a ‘huge exhale’

Kristen Stewart recently opened up about the importance behind her upcoming “gay Christmas movie.” Scroll down to see what she said.

Kristen Stewart recently spoke up about her much-anticipated rom-com Happiest Season in a new interview with The Guardian. For the unversed, the film will see Abby, played by Kristen, attend her girlfriend Harper's, played by Mackenzie Davis, family annual holiday party where she discovers she hasn't come out to her conservative parents yet. Talking about the film and its importance of showing two female leads at the centre of a love story, Kristen, 30, said it is “extremely attractive.” Speaking to The Guardian, Kristen also added: “It's a gay Christmas movie and I know that's an annoying thing to label it right off the bat, but, for me, that is extremely attractive, and sounds like... a huge exhale.”

Kristen went on to admit that it was important as she didn't grow up with films that had “two female leads at the centre of a love story” and she would have loved to have seen more movies feature a LGBTQ+ couple. The actress said it “feels good” to be part of the new rom-com, she continued: “I didn't grow up with a movie that had such expansive ambition, that had two female leads at the centre of a love story, and not in this format. Not to say there hasn't been great queer content made over the years that has been really beautiful, and really important touchstones. But at the same time, it's not something that I grew up with, and I would have loved to.”

Kristen revealed that she signed up to the movie after director Clea DuVall flew to Germany to ask her to be a part of it. The actress admitted that when they discussed who would play Abby's partner, Harper, they realised there was “absolutely literally no one else” apart from Mackenzie, 33. Kristen added that it was important to her that their on-screen relationship be “cool and comfortable,” with the star adding that their chemistry was “never forced.”

Talking about the impact of the episode, the actress said that she hadn't realised people had been “screaming for this.” Happiest Season is set for US release on November 26 and follows Abby, played by Kristen, who plans to propose to her girlfriend Harper, played by Mackenzie Davis, while attending her family's annual holiday party.

