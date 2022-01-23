Kristen Wiig and Willem Dafoe make SURPRISE appearances in Will Forte's opening monologue on SNL

Will Forte finally got a chance to host Saturday Night Live, nearly 12 years after he starred as a cast member on the show. In his opening monologue, Will opened up about receiving the special opportunity after several of his fellow cast members including the likes of Kristen Wiig, Seth Meyers, Bill Hader, John Mulaney and Andy Samberg. In his hilarious monologue, Will maintained that his hosting gig was saved as the "best for the last."

Starting off by talking about his old days on SNL, Forte said, "I was in the cast 12 years ago with Kristen Wiig, Bill Hader, Andy Samberg, Jason Sudeikis, and Fred Armisen. So it was really fun to see Kristen host, then Bill, then Andy, then Fred, then Kristen again, then Bill again, then Jason." Speaking about finally getting the hosting opportunity, the actor added, "Save the best for last, right? Save the best for way last! Look, after 12 long years, tonight, it's finally my turn. My time to shine. Tonight, it's all about me."

Although Will's moment of enjoying his solo moment on the show came to an end soon as former cast member, Kristen Wiig made a surprise appearance during his monologue and received massive applause. If that was any less of a surprise, another actor made a cameo during Will's hosting and it was Spider-Man: No Way Home star Willem Dafoe. SNL head, Lorne Michaels appeared during Will's monologue adding that it's been a mistake as not Will Forte but Willem Dafoe was to host the show. Michaels joked saying, "I texted Willem, and you know, autocorrect."

In the meantime, it has been confirmed that Dafoe, 66, is scheduled to host SNL next weekend with musical guest Katy Perry.

