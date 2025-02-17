Kristen Wiig Spanks Kim Kardashian in Hilarious SNL 50th Anniversary Special Sketch Featuring Scarlett Johansson, Will Ferrell, and More

Kim Kardashian made a surprise return to Saturday Night Live on Sunday to commemorate the show's 50th anniversary. She joined Kristen Wiig in the sketch titled, Lawrence Welk.

During the episode, Kardashian participated in a revival of the Maharelle Sisters sketch with Wiig, Scarlett Johansson, Will Ferrell, Ana Gasteyer, and Fred Armisen. In the humorous sketch, Ferrell's character, Robert Goulet, was choosing one of the sisters to marry.

Wiig's offbeat character, Dooneese, stole the scene when she playfully drummed on Kardashian's behind, giving rise to a playful on-screen spanking that left the audience in stitches.

Kardashian had hosted Saturday Night Live once before, in October 2021, when she received behind-the-scenes direction from her then-husband Kanye West, who discreetly directed her performance, monologue, and costume.

The Skims founder's show was a huge pop culture event, not just for her comedic abilities but also for the start of her romance with former SNL cast member Pete Davidson.

After her hosting gig, Kardashian and Davidson ignited a romance that lasted almost a year before they called it quits.

Before the latest event, Kardashian made headlines on the red carpet, looking stunning in a skintight metallic silver dress. NBC confirmed on February 6 that Kardashian would appear in the SNL 50 special alongside a large list of celebrity guests, which also included Martin Short, Robert De Niro, Sabrina Carpenter, Tom Hanks, Miley Cyrus, and more.

The SNL 50 special was filled with celebrity cameos, celebrating the show's iconic history, with Kim Kardashian's playful moment with Kristen Wiig being one of the highlights of the evening.