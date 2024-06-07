Kristen Wiig Starrer Palm Royale To Be Renewed For Second Season At Apple TV+; DETAILS Inside

Palm Royale, an Apple TV+ series, has been renewed for season two. The streamer announced the release of the new season merely a month after concluding the 10 episodes of the first season. The show, based on circa 1969, will be hailed by the creator, Aby Sylvia, and Apple Studios.

Palm Royale is led by Kristen Wiig and Laura Dern, who is also the executive producer on the show. The series is part of a comedy roster supported by the streaming platform. Apart from Palm Royale, other shows on the roster include Shrinking Loot, The Big Door Prize, Platonic, and Acapulco.

What is Palm Royale about?

The storyline of the first season of Palm Royale was based on the character of Kristen Wiig, who tried to be a part of Palm Beach’s high society in 1969. Wiig, as Maxine Simmons, has set her goals high and will pay any cost to be included in the high fashion lanes of the Palm Royale.

As for season 2, the narrative is expected to continue from where the makers left off. To announce the renewal of the series, the programming head of Apple TV, Matt Cherniss, released a statement. It read, “Palm Royale has delighted global audiences, and we are thrilled that viewers will have the opportunity to spend more time with this highly entertaining, iconic cast, from Kristen Wiig to the incomparable Carol Burnett.”

Cherniss further stated, “We can’t wait for everyone to experience the next brilliantly witty chapter in the lives of the Palm Beach high society set that Abe Sylvia, Kristen, Laura Dern, and this incredible team behind the show have brought so vibrantly to life.”

Cast and crew of Palm Royale

Apart from Wiig and Dern, the cast of Palm Royale includes Allison Janney, Ricky Martin, Josh Lucas, Leslie Bibb, Amber Chardae Robinson, Mindy Cohn, Julia Duffy and Kaia Gerber. In the second season, Carol Brunett and Bruce Dern will also have recurring roles.

Speaking of her excitement for the upcoming episodes, Dern, in her statement, said, “We are so thrilled to hear about season two. Jayme [Lemons] and I, with Jaywalker Pictures, have been dreaming up this project for so long in hopes that audiences would have delicious fun with the radical ride that is the world of Palm Royale. We all can’t wait to get started.”

The plot of Palm Royale is based on Juliet McDaniel’s novel, Mr. & Mrs. American Pie. Apart from Dern and Sylvia, the show producers include the Jaywalker Studios, Katie O’Connell Marsh, and Tate Taylor.

The release date of Palm Royale has not yet been revealed by the showrunners.

