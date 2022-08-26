Rose to fame as a cast member on Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County, which is a popular MTV reality television series in 2004 Kristin Cavallari has come a long way. She is an actor, a wife, a mom, a fashion entrepreneur, a jewelry designer, and also a best-selling author apart from being a reality T.V. star. If you have been watching her since Laguna Beach, you might assume you know all there is to know about Cavallari. But, Kristin Cavallari is full of surprises. Keep scrolling for 9 unknown facts about Kristin Cavallari.

About Kristin Cavallari

Born on January 5, 1987, Kristin Elizabeth Cavallari is a well-known American television personality and reality TV star. In 2004, she was cast as a participant on the popular MTV reality television show Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County followed by the spin-off series The Hills in 2009. She has starred in a number of television shows and films, including CSI: NY and The Middle. Cavallari is a founder of a thriving company called Uncommon James, which sells homeware, skincare, jewelry, and a variety of beauty products. But, there is a lot more to know. Below you will find 9 unknown facts about Kristin Cavallari Laguna Beach star.

9 Unknown facts about Laguna Beach Star Kristin Cavallari

1. Cavallari was cast for Laguna Beach in her junior year of high school.

When cast for the first season of Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County, Cavallari was in her junior year of high school. She was dating her senior Stephen Colletti at the time which led to a rivalry with another Laguna Beach cast member, Lauren Conrad. Stephen Colletti Kristin Cavallari were in the limelight back then.

2. She quit her first job for *Laguna Beach*.

Right before the production of Laguna Beach began, Kristin was working as a hostess at the time. While she might have left the impression of being a spoiled wealthy girl, she was actually earning her own money.

3. She has appeared in over 10 reality shows.

Apart from Laguna Beach, Kristin has been a part of a number of reality shows including The Hills, RuPaul's Drag Race, America's Next Top Model, Dancing with the Stars, Cupcake Wars, and The Hills: New Beginnings.

4. She has appeared in over 11 films and shows.

She's also bagged guest roles on a number of series including Veronica Mars, CSI: NY, and Adventures in Hollywood.

5. She has dated Chris Evans.

According to, The New York Post, Chris and Kristin "definitely hooked up" in 2008. In fact, there were rumors of her being close to Brody Jenner and Nick Lachey.

6. She has got herself a breast lift (mastopexy).

Kristin Cavallari has three children and believed in breastfeeding. She recently revealed she got herself a mastopexy popularly known as a breast lift surgery which was necessary after her breastfeeding past.

7. Kristin had a brother who passed away in 2015.

After the birth of Kristin’s daughter Saylor, she was informed that her only brother Michael Cavallari, was missing. It was only three days later his body was discovered and it was disclosed that he died due to hypothermia. Kristin Cavallari brother was also suffering from bipolar disorder.

8. She filed for a divorce with Jay Cutler in 2020.

Kristin filed for a divorce with former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler in early 2020 claiming he was unmotivated. She also split with him three months after their first engagement in April 2011 as she reveals in her book Balancing in Heels, “A few things needed to change.”

9. She doesn't believe in vaccinating her children.

In spite of dealing with a ton of backlash, Kristin claims that she does not believe in vaccinating her kids. She believes vaccines lead to serious side effects like asthma, allergies, and ear infections among other things.

According to a recent interview, Kristin Cavallari shared that she has come a long way and she is proud of the progress she has made. She claims in the past years working in the industry she dealt with an eating disorder due to stress and how far she has come in her fitness journey.