Kristin Cavallari and husband Jay Cutler accused each other of being unfaithful before ending their

Did Kristin Cavallari and her husband Jay Cutler decided to end their marriage because the two were unfaithful? Read on to find out.

After staying together for about 10 years, television personality Kristin Cavallari and former football quarterback Jay Cutler announced that they have decided to end their marriage. In a public statement posted on social media last week, the couple confirmed the news of their divorce. Now, according to the latest report, a source revealed that the two accused each other of being unfaithful throughout their marriage before finally deciding to end it. The insider told Us Weekly that they two don’t like each other anymore.

“They would accuse each other of cheating, but nothing really solid. They are both very stubborn and bump heads a lot and neither backs down,” the source said. The insider also mentioned that the two always seemed annoyed with each other and only cooperated when it came to their kids. They share three kids together -- Camden (7), Jaxon (5) and Saylor (4). After dating for over three years, the two exchanged the vows in June 2013. They decided to officially announce their split and took to social media to share the news.

“With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce. We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family,” Cavallari (33) and Cutler (36) wrote in the post shared two days after they filed the paperwork for their divorce. ALSO READ: Kate Hudson reveals she had a crush on Jimmy Fallon during shooting the 2000 film Almost Famous

