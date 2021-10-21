Kristin Cavallari on her split with Jay Cutler: I didn’t want to be in a toxic relationship

Kristin Cavallari claims she and her ex-husband Jay Cutler tried to work things out throughout their divorce, including going on a few dates, but ultimately decided "I didn't want to be in a toxic relationship anymore." Cavallari addressed her separation from Cutler with Kaitlyn Bristowe on her "Off the Vine" podcast.

As per Page Six, she called her split "such a roller coaster but... probably the best decision I've ever made." However, the Laguna Beach alum said that she questioned whether or not she was making the right decision by ending her relationship with the sportsman. “But then going back and dating him a little bit made me reaffirm it, like, ‘No, I know that I’m doing the right decision,’” she added on Tuesday. Ending the relationship also taught Cavallari, who was briefly connected to Chase Rice and Jeff Dye after the breakup, an essential lesson when she re-entered the dating scene.

Meanwhile, Cavallari and Cutler, both 38 years old, announced their divorce in April 2020. Their divorce is still going on. The pair share sons Camden, 9, and Jaxon, 7, and daughter Saylor, 5. Interestingly, Cutler has also spoken up about his experience attempting to date someone fresh since his split.

The former football star, who was recently connected to Jana Kramer, said that being a parent has changed his priorities when it comes to choosing someone to marry. “I’m at a different phase of my life now with kids,” he said at the time. “It isn’t just a purely selfish play by my part.”

