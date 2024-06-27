Kristin Cavallari Shares Glimpse Of Her Bahamas Vacation With Boyfriend Mark Estes And Kids; See Here

Uncommon James founder, Kristin Cavallari, advertised a family trip to the Bahamas together with her three children Camden, Jaxon, and Saylor, and her boyfriend, 24-year-old TikTok star, Mark Estes.

She posted pictures on Instagram with a caption that read, "Bahamas with my favorite people."

In the pictures that she posted, there are photos of them kissing on the boat, playing with pigs on the beach, just lying down on the boat, and Cavallari sitting on the lap of Estes.

Kristin Cavallari on introducing her kids to her boyfriend Mark Estes

Kristin Cavallari announced it on her podcast called Let’s Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari back in March. She said that her children, Camden, Jaxon, and Saylor whom she shares with ex-husband Jay Cutler were already aware of her boyfriend Mark Estes.

"This is the real first guy I'd say they've met. When Montana came to pick me up, the boys were like, 'Can I show you my room?'" she said, warmly calling the young man from the Estes, whom she knows from the collaboration channel on TikTok The Montana Boyz, Montana.

"Like Montana's upstairs with my kids, seeing their rooms. My boys were so excited about him," the mom of three shared. "I think more than anything, my kids were excited for me. My kids really wanna see me happy," Cavallari added at the time.

The couple first appeared on Instagram in February of 2024 with a photo of their vacation in Mexico.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Alec Baldwin Claims Rust Prosecutors Withholding Evidence; Asks Court To Release Him From Manslaughter Charges

Kristin Cavallari and Mark Estes make their relationship instagram official

In an Instagram post, Kristin Cavallari shared her feelings with Mark Estes. Estes then reposted the photo on his Instagram Stories with several heart emojis. “He makes me happy,” she wrote in the caption of the post.

Estes, a former college football player, officially came out as a couple on TikTok a few months later, sharing a TikTok video of the pair singing and dancing to Gloriana’s (Kissed You) Good Night.

It emerged in an interview with PEOPLE in February that they had been in a relationship longer than it seemed, but they did not afford it publicity. They met on social media sites and Estes was the one who reached out to him even though the two are in their 20’s and 30’s respectively. The insider described Estes as a kind and mature individual beyond his years, adding that Cavallari is enjoying her time with him immensely.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'Don't Discredit People': Ashley Benson Shuts Down Ozempic Usage Claims; Says She Worked Hard To 'Body Back' After Pregnancy