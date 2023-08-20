Kristin Chenoweth mourns demise of her biological mother; ‘The ten plus years I knew her were magic’

Kristin Chenoweth, the popular American actress is now mourning the demise of her biological mother. The renowned Broadway star recently took to her official Instagram handle and announced the death of her birth mother Lynn, along with a highly emotional note. For the unversed, Kristin Chenoweth was adopted by a chemical engineer couple, Junie Smith Chenoweth and Jerry Morris Chenoweth. However, she eventually met her biological mother a decade back, and the duo shared a warm bond.

Kristin Chenoweth mourns the demise of her 'Mama Lynn'

The actress, who is heartbroken by the demise of her birth mom whom she finally met a decade back, took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of lovely pictures with her. Kristin Chenoweth remembered her 'Mama Lynn' with a highly emotional note, in which she shared some of their most memorable moments. "The angel that brought me into this world has passed. Her name is Lynn. Aka Mamalynn. The ten plus years I knew her were magic. So many things became clear to me about myself when I met her and came to really know her. Those of us who knew her loved her light. Her love of music and all things artistic. An artist herself!" reads Chenoweth's post.

"The mother of beautiful Jennifer and darling Chris. Man she loved her kids! In her belly, I became fans of Stevie Ray and Jimmie Vaughan, Doyle Bramhall, Jimi Hendrix, and, of course, Billy Ethridge - my bio dad. The two of them gave me the innate artistic ability I have today. Mamalynn prayed for me every year on my birthday, hoping I was having the most perfect life, which of course, I was," she recalled in her post.

"I snuck away and prayed for her too, wishing that someday I would be allowed to tell her “thank you.” Which I did on 12/12/12. A beautiful day! We didn’t leave anything unsaid in the end. I will miss her till the end of my days. But then, I will fly into the sky, where she will be waiting to greet me, and she will say, “start singing Babygirl!“

And I will. RIP Mamalynn," the actress concluded her post.

Check out Kristin Chenoweth's Instagram post:

Kristin about meeting her birth mother

The Wicked actress, who is also highly popular as a singer, had previously opened up about meeting her birth mother, during her appearance with Live! with Kelly and Ryan. "I met her and I walked in the room and she went, ‘It’s you?!’ And I said hi and it was just like looking in the mirror. Also, she said, “I hope you can forgive me’ and I said, ‘You gave me life, and Junie Chenoweth, my mother, gave me a life. I have nothing but gratitude and love for you,’ I said," she revealed.

