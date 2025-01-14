Kristin Davis Gets Emotional With Visible Tears Watching Late Willie Garson In SATC Pilot

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Kristin Davis recently went into an emotional state as she saw her co-star, the late Willie Garson on screen.

The actress played the character of Charlotte York on the highly acclaimed HBO series, Sex and the City, in which Garson played the role of Stanford Blatch. For those who do not know, Garson’s character of Blatch happened to be the best friend of Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie.

In the first ever episode of her latest Sex and the City rewatch podcast Are You a Charlotte? Davis reportedly had to take a commercial break the moment she began discussing her late co-star’s performance on the series’s pilot episode.

“Oh my God, I forgot Willie! Oh my God, when Willie comes on the screen — I might cry, sorry, but, you know he’s so young,” Kristin Davis reportedly stated as her voice became cracky filled with emotion and tears filled her eyes.

The actress then went on to call the late Willie Garson “beautiful,” while she also called herself and the other cast members of the show “little, little babies.”

Talking on the podcast, Davis then mentioned that she would like to take a pause “for a little second.”

For those who do not know, Willie Garson passed away back in September 2021. The actor who has also played major parts in movies such as Out Cold, Little Manhattan, Untamed Heart, and more died following a private battle with pancreatic cancer.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Jessica Parker Reveals How Sex and The City Impacted Her Life; Says 'It Changed My Children's Life'