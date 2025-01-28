Kristin Davis Initially Thought Sarah Jessica Parker Didn't Want to Do Sex and the City After Filming the Pilot; Here's Why

Kristen Davis isn't shy about laying it all out. The actress recently revealed her concerns over her co-star Sarah Jessica Parker not being as excited about the iconic Sex and the City potentially getting picked up for a full season before it aired.

According to People magazine, in her Are You a Charlotte? rewatch podcast, Davis reflected on the time after they shot the show’s pilot and were waiting for a response from HBO regarding whether they would move forward with the series.

The actress revealed, “They had 18 months to decide, something like that," adding, “Maybe just a year. Whatever it was, it felt like an eternity.” She recalled calling her manager daily to ask if he had heard any updates.

The Deadly Illusions star shared that, at the time, she lived in Los Angeles. One day, she ran into the Failure to Launch actress. Davis recalled questioning Parker if she had heard anything, to which Parker replied, “No.”

The Holiday in the Wild star said her co-star didn’t appear “as anxious” as she was. Davis then asked Parker, “Don’t you want it to be picked up?” to which Parker responded with “something like, ‘Yeah.’”

Davis candidly shared that she could sense Parker was trying to “please” her. She recalled thinking that the Striking Distance star didn’t seem to have the same desire to do the show.

On the podcast, however, Davis also discussed Parker’s “reticence to being committed to a show.” The Deck the Halls star explained that they all had huge seven-year contracts, which were standard for any type of pilot at the time.

The actress continued, explaining that for Parker, “she’d been kind of just this, you know, journeyman actress in a way — like, doing Broadway, you know, doing movies like Honeymoon in Vegas.”

Davis shared her belief that Parker was nervous about whether she wanted to be “committed” or “tied down.”

Davis stated, “It wasn’t something that most actors liked — you didn’t become an actor because you wanted to do one job for 30 years.”

