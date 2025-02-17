Kristin Davis Reveals ‘Sex & The City’ Cast Feared Nudity: “Would We Be Shunned?”

More than two decades after Sex and the City wrapped its iconic six-season run, the entertainment industry has seen a dramatic shift in how nudity is perceived on-screen. Kristin Davis recently reflected on the apprehensions she and her co-stars faced when filming intimate scenes, admitting that they were “scared” to bare too much and feared potential career repercussions.

Davis on Early Fears of Nudity

Speaking on her Are You a Charlotte? podcast, Davis recalled how different Hollywood was at the time Sex and the Cityaired from 1998 to 2004. “We were scared about showing our nipples on the show,” she shared. “We were like, ‘Oh my god. They want us to show our nipples.’ We were so worried about it. Would we be shunned? Would we be cast out by the film world?” She contrasted that past anxiety with today's red carpet fashion, where sheer dresses exposing skin have become commonplace.

Sarah Jessica Parker’s No-Nudity Stance

Davis’ comments echo sentiments previously shared by her co-star Sarah Jessica Parker, who played Carrie Bradshaw. In a 2023 interview, Parker revealed that she had set clear boundaries about nudity before joining the show. “The only thing I said to [creator Darren Star] that I was concerned about was that I just didn’t feel comfortable doing nudity,” she explained on The Howard Stern Show. To her relief, Star assured her that nudity would be optional. “He said, ‘Don’t do it, then. I don’t care. Don’t do nudity.’”

Revisiting the Role in ‘And Just Like That’

Despite the early challenges and concerns, Davis and her co-stars embraced their characters over the years, reprising their roles in two Sex and the City films and, most recently, the And Just Like That revival on Max. Davis is set to return as Charlotte York once again for the show’s upcoming third season, expected in 2025.

While the cast of Sex and the City once worried about the implications of on-screen nudity, the entertainment landscape has evolved significantly. With shifting industry norms and changing audience expectations, Davis’ reflections highlight just how far Hollywood has come. As And Just Like That continues, fans will see how the characters— and the actresses playing them— continue to navigate a world that looks very different from when Sex and the City first premiered.