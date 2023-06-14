Kristin Davis says she 'won't waste' energy over feud with Kim Cattrall; Deets inside

Kim Cattrall’s ongoing feud with the cast of Sex and the City has grabbed the fans' attention over and over again. Everything the fans of the franchise knew came from sources and news outlets without the cast members ever commenting on it. Kristin Davis, who plays Charlotte in the series, has finally spoken out about the feud.

Kristin Davis addresses ongoing feud with Kim Cattrall

Sex and the City fans were extremely disappointed after Kim Cattrall, who plays Samantha Jones in the franchise, decided she wanted out. The actress even denied appearing in the reboot ‘And Just Like That.’ When rumors of a feud between Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim surfaced, none of the cast members cleared out the air or tried to deny them.

Kristin Davis, who plays Charlotte, has finally decided to address the situation. The actress spoke to The Telegraph while revealing that she doesn’t want to “waste energy” getting involved in the drama. “You have to respect people’s wishes. I’m not gonna waste energy on it. I can’t change anybody,” Kristin told the outlet. She took fans’ feelings into consideration as she added, “I do understand fans’ feelings — that they’re upset … I wish I could fix it, but I can’t,it’s not in my power.”

Kim Cattrall’s feud with Sarah Jessica Parker

Fans were delighted to hear that Kim would make an appearance in the second season of ‘And Just Like That’ even if it was just a cameo. A source told Page Six that teh actress had agreed to the cameo only if her conditions were met. One of the conditions included not having to see or work with Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon, or showrunner Michael Patrick King.

After Kim’s brother died, Sarah reached out to her on social media, and things escalated quickly. “I don’t need your love or support at this tragic time @sarahjessicaparker,” Kim responded. She added, “Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona.” There were rumors that stated the reason the feud started was that Kim felt that she was not getting paid well enough, considering Sarah Jessica Parker got paid more than the rest of the leading ladies.

