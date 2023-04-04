KSI controversy: YouTuber confirms social media break after issuing an apology for commenting on game show

KSI has caught fire for making a racial comment on a game show. The 29-year-old YouTuber, whose real name is Olajide William Olatunji, made an obscene remark on Sunday while appearing in a new clip with his Sidemen co-stars. The video clip has amassed millions of views on Twitter and many have called out KSI for using the derogatory term.

In the wake of the backlash, KSI shared a tweet where he apologized for uttering a racial slur in a YouTube video and also announced a social media break. In a tweet shared by him on Monday morning, he said, “I wanna apologize for saying a racial slur in a recent Sidemen video,” he wrote. “There’s no excuse, no matter the circumstances, I shouldn’t have said it and I’m sorry. “I’ve always said to my audience that they shouldn’t worship me or put me on a pedestal because I’m human.”

Fan’s reaction over KSI’s racial comment

Following the incident, social media users called out KSI and asked him to issue an apology. One user commented, “Nah @KSI you’re not funny man you cannot say “P*Ki” in any context. These lots will do anything for content”. The second user wrote, “This is unacceptable and racist @KSI You don’t need points; you need to get your priorities in order.” The third person commented, “‘I had this racial slur thrown at me & got physical beats by racists for my entire childhood. A fourth person commented, ‘F**k KSI,’ ‘Is this what “content creating” has come to?’ and ‘It isn’t funny, it’s disgusting.’

