KSI vs. Joe Fourneir Boxing Clash: 4 Things to know about the upcoming match

KSI will face Joe Fournier at Misfits x DAZN Series 007, and here's how you can watch it.This will be KSI's second professional bout of the year, and his final battle before retiring the sport, in 2023. He knocked out FaZe Temperrr in the first round in January, setting the tone for his last year of fighting. KSI's second bout of the year will be against Joe Fournier, his second battle against a professional boxer after defeating Luis Pineda in 2022.

When a fight poster was revealed in October 2022, rumors of a potential KSI versus Joe Fournier bout began to circulate. After defeating FaZe Temperrr in January, Fournier personally challenged KSI to a battle. Fans are already looking forward to this highly anticipated match.

When and where can I see KSI vs. Joe Fournier?

The headline bout of the forthcoming Misfits Series 007 boxing event will be KSI versus Joe Fournier. The bout is scheduled for May 13, although the specific time has yet to be announced. The only way to see the event is to subscribe to DAZN's combat sports streaming service. Fans who like to watch in person can get tickets to the event at the OVO Arena in Wembley, London.

KSI, a YouTuber, pushes Joe before the battle.

On May 11, a live-streamed news conference was conducted during which KSI and Joe Fournier sparred verbally, and KSI even tossed dollar notes at Fournier to irritate him. However, when they came nose-to-nose after the press conference, things became heated. They were spotted exchanging words before colliding and being separated by their respective security teams.

The KSI vs. Joe Fournier rivalry is explained for the upcoming match.

KSI, on the other hand, gave Joe Fournier a hard shove, causing him to stagger to the side. This dispute piqued the interest of internet fans, who were already anticipating their battle on May 13.

This is KSI's second bout of the year, with two more scheduled for 2023. One of these battles will be against the current Kingpin tournament winner, while the other will be against either Tommy Fury or Jake Paul.

Series 007 battles in their entirety

Joe Fournier is supposed to be KSI's biggest fight yet, with nine knockouts, and the "boxing billionaire" is set to give the YouTuber a run for his money.

The undercard fights, on the other hand, are shaping up to be equally as exciting as the main event.

