  1. Home
  2. entertainment

KTH1 is coming: Here's why BTS ARMY is convinced that V aka Taehyung's first mixtape is going to release soon

Thanks to a recent Spotify update, BTS ARMY is now majorly convinced and screaming with joy as they think BTS member V is going to release his first mixtape KTH1 sooner than expected.
78784 reads Mumbai
A recent update has fans convinced BTS V's first mixtape KTH1 is comingKTH1 is coming: Here's why BTS ARMY is convinced that V aka Taehyung's first mixtape is going to release soon
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Besides leaving us besotted with their music, BTS also sees its members dipping their feet into solo works from time to time. Until now, it's been the rap line, comprising of RM, Suga and J-Hope, that have successfully released their mixtapes. While Namjoon dropped RM in 2015 and Mono in 2018, Yoongi released Agust D in 2016 and D-2 in 2020 while Hobi dropped Hope World in 2018.

Now, it's time for the vocal line to follow the same route with V being the first to release his mixtape. As BTS ARMY calls it KTH1, the past few months have seen Taehyung righteously teasing the fandom by sharing snippets of unreleased solo songs which will be a part of the upcoming mixtape. The most recent snippet coming from In the SOOP BTS ver. Ep 5, which is a variety show about the boys going on a healing vacation.

A very recent 'subtle' update has ARMY shaking as they're convinced KTH1 is coming much sooner than they expected. V had earlier shared that his goal is to release his first mixtape before 2020 end but we didn't expect it to be this early. A Spotify playlist was recently created for Taehyung's songs and included Sweet Night from Itaewon Class OST and It's Definitely You, which also features Jin and is a part of Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth's OST amongst others. ARMY is comparing it to Apple Music's accidental reveal of D-2 by changing Suga's profile picture. Moreover, TaeTae's August 16 tweet (6th most liked-tweet of all time with 3.1 million likes) which features two selfies of the 24-year-old singer looking kingly has raised suspicion as fans haven't figured out the reason why he wore that outfit. Maybe, for KTH1's title song MV?

As expected, ARMY trended KTH1 is coming. Check out their epic reactions below:

Excuse us while we swoon over KTH1 even before it has arrived!

ALSO READ: In the SOOP BTS ver Ep 5: V shares another mesmerising snippet from an unreleased song for his mixtape KTH1

Are you excited for V's first mixtape KTH1? Share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Dr Jaishree Sharad on Hairfall, Acne, Oily Skin, Home Remedies & more
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers
Shweta Singh Kirti, Hina Khan and others SLAM Shibani Dandekar’s remarks on Ankita Lokhande
Tara Sutaria on competition, love, relationship with Aadar Jain, Tadap & Ek Villain 2
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: ED to file fresh charges on Rhea
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement