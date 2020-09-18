KTH1 is coming: Here's why BTS ARMY is convinced that V aka Taehyung's first mixtape is going to release soon

Thanks to a recent Spotify update, BTS ARMY is now majorly convinced and screaming with joy as they think BTS member V is going to release his first mixtape KTH1 sooner than expected.

Besides leaving us besotted with their music, BTS also sees its members dipping their feet into solo works from time to time. Until now, it's been the rap line, comprising of RM, Suga and J-Hope, that have successfully released their mixtapes. While Namjoon dropped RM in 2015 and Mono in 2018, Yoongi released Agust D in 2016 and D-2 in 2020 while Hobi dropped Hope World in 2018.

Now, it's time for the vocal line to follow the same route with V being the first to release his mixtape. As BTS ARMY calls it KTH1, the past few months have seen Taehyung righteously teasing the fandom by sharing snippets of unreleased solo songs which will be a part of the upcoming mixtape. The most recent snippet coming from In the SOOP BTS ver. Ep 5, which is a variety show about the boys going on a healing vacation.

A very recent 'subtle' update has ARMY shaking as they're convinced KTH1 is coming much sooner than they expected. V had earlier shared that his goal is to release his first mixtape before 2020 end but we didn't expect it to be this early. A Spotify playlist was recently created for Taehyung's songs and included Sweet Night from Itaewon Class OST and It's Definitely You, which also features Jin and is a part of Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth's OST amongst others. ARMY is comparing it to Apple Music's accidental reveal of D-2 by changing Suga's profile picture. Moreover, TaeTae's August 16 tweet (6th most liked-tweet of all time with 3.1 million likes) which features two selfies of the 24-year-old singer looking kingly has raised suspicion as fans haven't figured out the reason why he wore that outfit. Maybe, for KTH1's title song MV?

As expected, ARMY trended KTH1 is coming. Check out their epic reactions below:

remember when itunes updated yoongi's profile picture for D-2 and we all lost it? now spotify made a playlist for taehyung. this only means.. — amy's koo (@gigglygukk) September 17, 2020

my biggest fear?? what if Taehyung pulls an Agust D2 on us and decides to drop KTH1 without warning while half of us are asleep??? — Molly sleeping (@honeysyoon) September 17, 2020

Goals for KTH1

1. Avoid negativity and drama

2. Focus on streaming, buying and promoting.

3. Spread love and positivity in the name of Taehyung — • (@THELORDTAEHYUNG) September 17, 2020

KTH1 IS REALLY COMING YALL — mamita (@seoksci) September 18, 2020

[INFO] Spotify has created a playlist for Kim Taehyung titled "V". KTH1 IS COMING pic.twitter.com/LeQvVvSoMY — KTH OUTSOLD (@KTH_OUTSOLD) September 17, 2020

i feel like taehyung poured out his heart and soul for his mixtape. his feelings and emotions expressed into lyrics. his own music style and preference. kth1 is, taehyung. let’s give kth1 the love it deserves — MΛI (@hewwotae) September 18, 2020

SPOTIFY CREATED A PLAYLIST FOR TAEHYUNG ...... KTH1 IS COMING SOONER THAN WE THINK AAAAAAA pic.twitter.com/AfmwbVfSrL — rianne (@slaytaekook) September 18, 2020

remember when apple music changed yoongi’s pfp, spoiling agust d2? now spotify giving us a hint about KTH1 by creating a playlist for taehyung. KTH1 is really coming and we ain’t ready— pic.twitter.com/CdRBoS79lA — DADDEH (@vminggukx) September 18, 2020

Excuse us while we swoon over KTH1 even before it has arrived!

